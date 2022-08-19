Cartoon: Teacher Shortage

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
No one likes the IRS. But we like the long list public services paid by the money it collects like the military, air traffic controllers, cour…
A lot can happen in an hour or two. Monday night sure proved it.
Members of the Potts Family Foundation joined many others recently to recognize a number of individuals and organizations whose mission it is …
On a bright weekday morning, I was driving west on Interstate 40 to my job at a weekly newspaper in Moore. My radio was tuned in to a rock sta…
"Teachers will spend on average $820.14 on materials for their students this year, according to the education site My eLearning World." says Editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
Recent evidence showing that Virginia Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent at least 29 text messages to former Whi…
A new study shows that Head Start has positive outcomes on aspects like wages, education and living situation for children into their middle age, says CAP Tulsa executive director Karen Kiely.
"Goodwill Tulsa’s programs offer individuals a path out of poverty while meeting employers labor needs."
The Health and Human Services Department recently made news with a report touting that “National uninsured rate reaches all-time low in early 2022.” Sounds encouraging, but look beneath the covers and what you find is a quiet but enormous shift from private to government-subsidized coverage.
"The remarkable results around this election show that advocates and activists for reproductive rights are speaking out and standing up."
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.