Cartoon: Superbowl

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Regardless of reported political affiliation, younger talent strongly values living where investments in public education, infrastructure and environmental protection are prioritized," says Muneeb Ata about a recent survey of college graduates.
"A child-care system cannot be the sole responsibility of DHS," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"The most visible faces of education got the blame for running an increasingly broken machine that was being openly sabotaged by their loudest critics," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"The so-called 'virtual public schools' make no investment for athletics or non-athletics activities. Yet they want their students to be afforded the same opportunities provided by OSSAA member schools," said Gil Cloud, former TPS athletics director.
"Rather than wasting precious deliberation on virtue-signaling about matters that will not improve wellbeing for all Oklahomans, elected leaders would serve the state better by addressing real, material moral challenges," says Gary Peluso-Verdend is the president emeritus of Phillips Theological Seminary and executive director of the Center for Religion in Public Life.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
"At one time, we invested in higher education with an eye toward the future," said editorial writer Bob Doucette.
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
"The state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation may not always agree. But let us negotiate at the table in good faith and find common ground," says Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
Whether a person views voting as a right or a privilege makes a difference in the divide over voting rights bills, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.