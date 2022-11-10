Cartoon: Stupid Economy

Al Goodwyn
"Retired Tulsa ophthalmologist Marcel Binstock took time to recall his family’s daring nighttime escape from the Nazis in 1942." writes Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"I suppose we could continue doing what we’re doing now and keep dropping bodies," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"It is un-American and undemocratic to force an eligible voter to join a political party to exercise a constitutional right to vote. Closed primaries are obviously not right for Oklahoma."
Sister Pierre worked to make her part of the world — in this community of Tulsa — a better place to live. It was her contribution toward peace, said Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
We find ourselves in a significant time as public education throughout the nation faces critical challenges, says Moises Echeverria, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools.
The words “school consolidation” can be scary. The tug-of-war is between fiscal hawks who decry the high number of Oklahoma public schools and rural Oklahomans who wonder what will become of them if they lose a key anchor of their towns.
One should not casually invoke myths and lies that imply another political system may be needed without describing how it would be constituted, says TU associate professor Ryan Saylor.
Tsunami patrol has been on watch in Washington since last year. I served in the House during the last four midterm elections and experienced three massive waves that swept the president’s party out of power with an average loss of 45 seats.
