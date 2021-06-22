Cartoon: Stone Age cars still on the road

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Of all the things U.S. public health officials prepare for in crisis management, combating a fear of becoming a magnet probably didn't make any textbook, says columnist Ginnie Graham.
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.
If Stitt's veto avoided an additional complication to the complicated state tax code, it also put the kybosh on the only piece of legislation passed this year by House Minority Floor Leader Andy Fugate, who — less than an hour before the veto — called out the governor from the well of the House chamber during emotional debate on Senate Bill 1080, the column says.
Attitudes about LGBTQ parenting have changed, especially after same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
President Joe Biden supports a ban on assault weapons like the one that has been in place in California since 1989. On June 4, however, the Hon. Roger Benitez, United States judge for the Southern District of California, ruled that California’s ban is unconstitutional. The judge is probably correct, writes columnist John M. Crisp.
Images a nation places on its money reflect the values we seek to emulate, and Wilma Mankiller represented the best of us, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
"It is no coincidence that Greenwood was destroyed and the Osage Reign of Terror began. The motives of greed, envy and bigotry fueled both. They continue today," says Joe Connor, publisher of the Fairfax Chief.
