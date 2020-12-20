Cartoon: Still climbing

Christopher Weyant, Cagle Cartoons
The unanswered questions, however, is whether our nation, and Oklahomans in particular, have sufficient foresight and instinct for self-preservation to do the right thing, the column says.
The reality of our state’s overloaded healthcare system is that we can’t get our patients into critical care hospitals for the care they need, the principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says.
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
Transit is the backbone of vibrant urban communities and a lifeline in rural ones. An effective, efficient and safe system of public transit is an important matter of concern statewide, essential to the economic growth of Oklahoma and to the public health, safety and welfare of present and future generations of Oklahomans. Whether you ride or not, public transit benefits us all.
"Just as a wave of young people signed up for military service after the 9-11 tragedy, this crisis is attracting the nation's brightest minds to be part of a long-term solution to public health," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"So what if an aunt painted the reindeer purple or the ears have fallen off the cattle in the nativity," says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Whether by accident or design, the election fraud narrative features three characteristics that supercharge its psychological appeal: It makes a complex and hostile world seem orderly, controllable and certain.
"This isn't just a problem of inconvenience; it's a looming workforce problem," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
