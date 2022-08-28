Cartoon: Statue of Oligarchy

Pat Bagley Cagle Cartoons
"Investing in children’s success today will pay dividends in the years to come." says KIDS COUNT coordinator for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Gabrielle Jacobi.
"The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Banning books isn’t about protecting others; it’s about censoring ideas." says Editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"State and federal courts across the country have kept the church and the state apart. But there is a growing desire from some to meld the two." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Tulsa Community College has shown what it takes to post good student outcomes: Invest in students." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"We must do our utmost to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to transform an industrial property in the heart of River Parks into a game-changing public park." says River Parks Authority board member Sharon King Davis.
🎧 The hosts discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how many people do their jobs.
A new study shows that Head Start has positive outcomes on aspects like wages, education and living situation for children into their middle age, says CAP Tulsa executive director Karen Kiely.
