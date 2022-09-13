Cartoon: Space junk solution

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"This is a system in trouble. What it needs are state leaders willing to come alongside educators to help." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"In Oklahoma right now, many books are being challenged based on LGTBQIA+ content, with accusations of it being pornographic or "woke" (whatever that means)." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"It’s time for Congress to respond by passing H.R. 5502 now." says Rep. Marcus McEntire.
"The reality is that Oklahoma is already in the bottom fifth of states for overall taxes." says David Blatt, Ph.D..
"Our country is filled with traumatized people. “The Hiding Place” was written for such a time as this." says Ellen de Kroon Stamps.
Read today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
In almost three hours on a weekday afternoon, I created a watercolor painting that my family still cannot believe came from my hands.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Two months ago, as Americans began their summer vacations, the political landscape looked bleak for Joe Biden and his Democrats.
🎧 The hosts discuss how technology, which is designed to bring people together, often keeps us apart.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.