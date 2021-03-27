Cartoon: Signs of the Times
- Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
-
- Updated
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mitch Wilburn and his wife, Shannon, prepare for Easter by choosing to love life each and every day, writes columnist Ginnie Graham.
Opinion: Half of Republican men say they don't want the vaccine. They're mooching off the rest of us
- Updated
Millions of elderly Americans are still hunting for appointments to get vaccinated against COVID-19, columnist Doyld McManus writes. Millions of younger Americans are waiting impatiently for their turn in line. But there's one group whose members are far more skeptical about the vaccine — and in some cases are actively refusing to get jabbed at all. That group is Republicans, especially GOP men.
- Updated
"Since the 1996 federal welfare reform bill, government assistance has become more restrictive and bureaucratic … Those requirements were often put in place out of stereotypes," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Commentary: Former Cherokee principal chief says we can and must repair damage down to the nation's sense of community
- Updated
Columnist Ross O. Swimmer writes, "A book that I recently finished, "Apeirogon," has a timely and memorable line: 'Yesterday I was clever, so I wanted to change the world. Today I am wise, so I have begun to change myself.'
- Updated
These days there is much talk about getting rid of the filibuster. While the founders may have never intended to create a democracy, we as a nation have come to expect our elected officials to follow the will of the people.
Wayne Greene: Senators who want to filibuster should stand up and keep talking. Otherwise, they should be quiet and let the nation proceed.
- Updated
With plenty of hypocrisy on both sides of the aisle and a less than honorable history, it seems like the right thing to do is the right thing: Allow for ample debate, but don't allow individual senators to hold up national progress silently without consequences or responsibility, the column says.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
- Updated
Because this country is governed “by the people” and “for the people,” it’s time for “we the people” to work to rebuild our relationships.
See today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
- Updated
The American Petroleum Institute projects that minority employment will rise from about one-quarter of the total energy workforce in 2015 to 36% in 2035, the column says. It also says that nearly 50% of new industry-related job opportunities through 2040 will be filled by Black, Hispanic, Asian and nonwhite workers.