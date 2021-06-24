Cartoon: Signs of the Times

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
If Stitt's veto avoided an additional complication to the complicated state tax code, it also put the kybosh on the only piece of legislation passed this year by House Minority Floor Leader Andy Fugate, who — less than an hour before the veto — called out the governor from the well of the House chamber during emotional debate on Senate Bill 1080, the column says.
Attitudes about LGBTQ parenting have changed, especially after same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Images a nation places on its money reflect the values we seek to emulate, and Wilma Mankiller represented the best of us, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Of all the things U.S. public health officials prepare for in crisis management, combating a fear of becoming a magnet probably didn't make any textbook, says columnist Ginnie Graham.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
In the era of COVID-19, “shortage” is becoming a familiar word. But unlike the absence of toilet paper, cleaning supplies and flour, the fireworks shortage could prove beneficial, writes columnist Michelle Kretzer of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
Dick Wright, Cagle Cartoons
Those of us who’ve dreamed of extraterrestrial life since sci-fi-drenched childhoods are awaiting the federal government’s forthcoming report on UFOs. And yet the report is unlikely to change any minds, writes columnist Stephen L. Carter.
Christopher Weyant, Cagle Cartoons
