Cartoon: Shh! The president is sleeping

Of all the things U.S. public health officials prepare for in crisis management, combating a fear of becoming a magnet probably didn't make any textbook, says columnist Ginnie Graham.
The Wyandotte tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at its clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community, columnist Cara M. Hair writes.
Attitudes about LGBTQ parenting have changed, especially after same-sex marriage was legalized in 2015, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
President Joe Biden supports a ban on assault weapons like the one that has been in place in California since 1989. On June 4, however, the Hon. Roger Benitez, United States judge for the Southern District of California, ruled that California’s ban is unconstitutional. The judge is probably correct, writes columnist John M. Crisp.
Opinion: Osage Reign of Terror and Tulsa Race Massacre resulted from the same systemic racism, which continues
"It is no coincidence that Greenwood was destroyed and the Osage Reign of Terror began. The motives of greed, envy and bigotry fueled both. They continue today," says Joe Connor, publisher of the Fairfax Chief.
If Stitt's veto avoided an additional complication to the complicated state tax code, it also put the kybosh on the only piece of legislation passed this year by House Minority Floor Leader Andy Fugate, who — less than an hour before the veto — called out the governor from the well of the House chamber during emotional debate on Senate Bill 1080, the column says.
Kids need Holocaust education to sort out references that blur the horrific genocide with modern political disagreements, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
The program, especially the investment in research, will contribute to the development and advancement of our state’s economy, writes retiring OSU President Burns Hargis.