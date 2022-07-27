Cartoon: Secret Service texts

Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Public policy successes are more of a credit to Gen X than ever before. But so are the failures." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Byrnes.
"A tale about how four people got a plane in Tulsa bound for a cruise to Hawaii, and three came back with COVID-19." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"The Monroe Philanthropists pilot program grew out of a partnership between our two organizations, the Ed Darby Foundation and Tulsa Changemakers." says Alex Paschal and Andrew Spector
Read today's cartoon by Pat Byrnes.
Tulsa's successes in major economic projects take extensive, daily work, says Kian Kamas, executive director of Partner Tulsa.
"There are a slew of policies the Oklahoma Legislature could adopt to better support economically vulnerable families," says Oklahoma policy expert David Blatt.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
"Whether you’re building a team at work or establishing a friend group, be intentional about who you align yourself with," says Rick Pieper of Bank of America Tulsa.
Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham describes how an anti-public education crowd is being more aggressive at board meetings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.