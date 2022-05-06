Cartoon: SCOTUS leaks Republicans and Democrats

Daryl Cagle Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Daryl Cagle.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"This is a community problem. It didn't start with the shelter, it came to them," said Kristin Barney, embedded at the Tulsa Animal Welfare center.
"Twitter is a great place for discussions with like-minded people, but it also became fertile ground for the Islamic State group, the Russian military and QAnon conspiracy theorists." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
Randall Enos, Cagle Cartoons
"Now, instead of humbling yourself to walk into an OKDHS office, you can meet a social worker at a hospital, school, homeless shelter or mental health provider," said DHS Director Justin B. Brown.
Read today's comic by John Darkow.
Eyeing a chair on my porch, someone off the street decided to climb the stairs to my front door and make himself at home.
For 45 years, the Farmers have been backing efforts to bolster rights for crime victims to honor the memory of their daughter, Lori, who was murder in 1977.
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.