Cartoon: SCOTUS Hypocrisy

Dave Whamond Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
"To anyone watching the war of words between Oklahoma tribal leaders and the Governor’s Office, the past several days have been a dizzying display of escalation." says editorial writer Doucette.
"It's one thing to volunteer for an hour at a school for an afterschool program or to be a tutor or guest speaker. It's another to spend at least six hours with 20 to 40 students working on lessons of which I know nothing," Graham says.
"Aren’t we long overdue, then, for real education reform? Reform that radically changes the approach to learning — and does it all year long?" asks columnist Tom Purcell.
Perhaps at the next civic club speech, someone can ask O’Connor if he agrees with Flynn or sides with the Constitution.
For some fans of Newsmax, 2021 ended with a fizzle, not a bang, the columnist states.
"In just three short years, Stitt has proven that evidence-based policy and conservative reforms to the legal system will improve public safety and help make Oklahoma communities stronger," says former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
Commentary: We should not be complacent about the way the words we use shape our perception of the world around us.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.