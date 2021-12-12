Cartoon: Santa's travel restrictions

Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Public schools are increasingly at the mercy of non-educators in power micromanaging what teachers can do in classrooms. Expect more of that in next year's Legislative session, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
It was finally time to throw away the broken plastic Santa with the $1.58 TG&Y price tag on it.
"What I want to know is if you need a warm jacket or overalls to ward off the cold, do you pause/jump at a brand based on its perceived politics? Or is a jacket just a jacket?" asks editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"America has grown appallingly numb to the needless and avoidable deaths of its young people. Lawmakers who refuse to act should be required to personally explain their inaction to the families of the dead," says columnist John L. Micek.
See today’s cartoon by John Darkow.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Commentary: I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each year. And each year it seems wiser, deeper and more prophetic.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.