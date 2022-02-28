Cartoon: Russian Sanctions
- Adam Zyglis, Cagle Cartoons
- Updated
"All this messaging – be it propaganda, fake news, disinformation, or friendly American voices – helps achieve one goal: creating fractures inside targeted societies," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
- Updated
For all the rhetoric and efforts to overturn the Supreme Court's 2020 landmark McGirt decision, two fixes have remained untried — an act of Congress and compacting, Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham writes.
What makes public educators proud are the big and little kindnesses and miracles witnessed every day, according to teacher Jessica Jernegan.
"Is Ukraine worth a World War III or similar catastrophe?" asks Maj. Gen. John Admire.
"The 90% of Oklahoma students enrolled in public schools will all lose funding so the 10% in private schools or home schooled can be handed thousands of dollars each," said Don Ford, executive director of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools.
- Updated
"That’s social-emotional learning in a nutshell: Understanding our students, meeting them where they are and figuring out what is the best way to support them," says Rep. Melissa Provenzano, a former public school teacher and administrator.
- Updated
"During this legislative session, the OSBI and its partner agencies deserve the support of their independent missions," said Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado.
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
- Updated
Eds: This story was supplied by The Conversation for AP customers. The Associated Press does not guarantee the content.
See today's cartoon by Deng Coy Miel.