Cartoon: Russian Military Logistics

"Replacing debates and forums will be slick, pre-packaged personas built around consumer marketing. How is this different from propaganda?" asks Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
"Whereas being woke once meant having a big-picture view of marginalization, it now means something different to a big chunk of the country," columnist Bob Doucette writes.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
How long can Disney put up with its dual stance of being woke at home, asleep in China?
"Taxes are necessary, but their impact on economic activity must be minimized," says Rep. Steve Bashore.
"Azerbaijan’s participation in NATO and U.S.-led operations in Iraq and Afghanistan has demonstrated our common vision and joint capabilities." says Azerbaijan Ambassador Khazar Ibrahim.
"While the state helps pay for that care in many cases, it can still be difficult to find people to perform the work," says Steve Goforth of the Home and Community Based Services Council.
Commentary: Erin Brockovich says we must work together to keep people safe from contaminants.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
