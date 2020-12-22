Cartoon: (Russian) elf on the shelf

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Transit is the backbone of vibrant urban communities and a lifeline in rural ones. An effective, efficient and safe system of public transit is an important matter of concern statewide, essential to the economic growth of Oklahoma and to the public health, safety and welfare of present and future generations of Oklahomans. Whether you ride or not, public transit benefits us all.
"Just as a wave of young people signed up for military service after the 9-11 tragedy, this crisis is attracting the nation's brightest minds to be part of a long-term solution to public health," states editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"So what if an aunt painted the reindeer purple or the ears have fallen off the cattle in the nativity," says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
The reality of our state’s overloaded healthcare system is that we can’t get our patients into critical care hospitals for the care they need, the principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says.
Passing a law that allows student loans to be included in a bankruptcy filing is the obvious compromise between Democratic and Republican perspectives on how to deal with $1.6 trillion in outstanding student debt, the column says. It doesn’t give either side everything it wants, but it gives each of them enough to make it an acceptable solution.
As a pediatrician, I believe in vaccines. I know vaccines save lives. That’s why we recommend all children and teens receive immunizations to prevent diseases like measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis, polio, influenza, and HPV — saving them from serious illnesses and death. We look forward to when a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to children of all ages, once the research is complete.
