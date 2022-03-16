Cartoon: Russia and Ukraine Targets

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"There are values people of opposing ideology share. Where that intersection of common ground is will never be known if we can't discuss differences, too," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Culturally, America has shifted to reward the language of bullies," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"The demand is expected to intensify as baby boomers age and the need for quality health care continues to increase in both urban and rural settings across Oklahoma," says Johnny Stephens, president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa.
If House Bill 3023 and Senate Bill 1860 become law, the will dismantle agreements made in private health care plans, resulting in higher health care costs for Oklahomans, says Ericka McPherson.
"Our waiting list is the 7th largest in the nation per capita. Stated differently, Oklahoma ranked 44th in the nation for providing individuals with services," says Brooklyn Cadwallader, vice president at SOAR Partners.
"Unlike private schools that legislators are so eager to support, public schools must serve everyone," says Tulsa resident Adam Kupetsky.
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
