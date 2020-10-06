Cartoon: Rookie Protester
- Gary McCoy Cagle Cartoons
Under the proposal, there are many other crimes which they incredibly categorize as being non-violent: arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, aggravated assault and battery, burglary, pointing a firearm, DUI resulting in bodily injury, felons possessing firearms and leaving the scene of an injury collision, the column says. This list goes on and on.
"A generation of kids are being turned off the idea of public service, a once noble endeavor of our brightest and most dedicated community leaders," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Keith O. McArtor: The little remembered story of how Ruth Bader Ginsburg helped strike a blow for gender equality and for the right of 18-year-old Oklahoma men to buy beer
Argued before the Supreme Court on Oct. 5, 1976, the case was styled Craig v. Boren. At issue was Oklahoma’s archaic law that 3.2 beer could be sold to women at age 18 but to men only at age 21
The Tulsa Housing Authority and Restore Hope Ministries began offering rental assistance to tenants and landlords in Tulsa County on Aug. 24, thanks to Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Tulsa County Commission. But something is amiss.
Ginnie Graham: Broken Arrow mother warns of little-known boating danger after death of her 9-year-old son
Cassi Free is seeking an official awareness campaign and expansions into boater training requirements.
Wayne Greene: If they can put a man on the moon (and a voter in space), why can't they make vote-by-mail work efficiently and securely?
They can. In fact, Oklahoma has, so why isn't it willing to keep it?
Noah Feldman: Think the Kenosha shooting case is simple? It isn't, because of the gun Kyle Rittenhouse brought with him
When gun rights get involved, the law tends to depart radically from common sense, the column says.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tells us that three out of four emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic, meaning that they arise as a product of our relationship with animals.
As a proud citizen of the Choctaw Nation, I am conscious of the contentious and often tragic relationship between immigrants to the New World and indigenous peoples, and between the federal government and Native American tribes, the column says. But as U.S. Attorney, I know that not all recent history with Native Americans is blighted by bad faith and bad acts.