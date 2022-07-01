Cartoon: Republicans Defend Trump

Kevin Siers Cagle Cartoons
Read today's cartoon by Kevin Siers.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
Each year our state loses more college graduates to other states than the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University together award bachelor’s degrees.
In early 1972, a married mother of three children in Tulsa was picked up at her home by two strangers, blindfolded and put on the floor of a c…
"Friday’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade was unthinkable until recently." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
Universities have options to better protect women on campus against the anti-abortion laws in the state.
"Housing is a human right. It is a moral crisis that in a city of our opulence, people sleep on the streets."
"I am a blue-oriented voter in one of the nation’s reddest states." says Gary Peluso-Verdend.
"According to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, there are currently 6,798 children in foster care, but only 2,030 families have opened their homes to care for them."
At some point in September, we’ll be watching football and counting the days before the summer heat finally relents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.