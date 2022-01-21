Cartoon: Red State Voting Rights

R.J. Matson Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by R.J. Matson.
After a local campaign erased nearly $41 million in medical debt for more than 36,000 Oklahomans, the fundraising is coming to an end. That’s not because debt isn’t rising; it’s just out of reach.
Perhaps at the next civic club speech, someone can ask O’Connor if he agrees with Flynn or sides with the Constitution.
"To anyone watching the war of words between Oklahoma tribal leaders and the Governor’s Office, the past several days have been a dizzying display of escalation." says editorial writer Doucette.
For some fans of Newsmax, 2021 ended with a fizzle, not a bang, the columnist states.
"Aren’t we long overdue, then, for real education reform? Reform that radically changes the approach to learning — and does it all year long?" asks columnist Tom Purcell.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
"We can support our public schools while also allowing new models to emerge," says Tulsa Public Schools Board member Suzanne Schreibrer, who leaves office next month after serving 8 years.
"There is an overworked front line, and we need to do better by them," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Commentary: We should not be complacent about the way the words we use shape our perception of the world around us.
"Affordable housing is an intervention. We cannot keep families together living in tents and cars," says Terri White of the Mental Health Association of Oklahoma.
