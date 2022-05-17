Cartoon: Putin's nuclear threat

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"My list is eclectic. I want people to see cool stuff, eat at the best places and maybe learn something." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
The question of whether abortions can be provided on Indian reservations in anti-abortion states isn’t a new one, but it’s been renewed in the past week.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"Oklahoma ranks 35th in average teacher pay, but 46th in per pupil expenditure at $9,395. The only states ranking lower are Arizona ($8,694), Idaho ($8,337) and Utah ($8,257)." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state."
"SJR 43 is not a conservative proposal; it is a radical proposal. It does not build on the good work of a half century ago," says attorney Keith O. McArtor.
"If the court is stripping away rights, why would it stop at a woman's body autonomy?"
"If the Legislature gets its way, it would significantly alter our present judicial system and regulation of lawyers," says guest columnist William R. Grimm.
"It is refreshing to see efforts to streamline public assistance for at-risk children and their families. " says Karen Kiely.
"It seems to me that the scientific curiosity and engineering genius that developed the conveniences we enjoy today have not been exhausted," says attorney Sarah Miller.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.