Cartoon: Polls Up

On Monday, the county will observe Linda J. Johnston Day and erect a street sign at Gilcrease Museum Road and Charles Page Boulevard as Linda Johnson Way.
I’m not sure my urban friends understand why high-speed internet access is an urgent issue to rural Oklahomans, so let me tell you more about what I and my family have experienced this year, says columnist Ismael Martinez Jr.
"The emphasis on court diversity gets at the heart of public trust in the legal system," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Through all the uncertainty and anxiety, our employees have consistently redefined what it means to be resilient, writes columnist Stacey Butterfield. As they have been asked to adopt new routines or adapt to changing guidelines, their commitment to serving students has never wavered. They have made sacrifices and faced fears while modeling safe behaviors. They have been calm, reassuring voices in the lives of students. When faced with more questions than answers, they have bravely cast aside doubts to embrace a mindset of doing what is best for students
Let’s take a break from the relatively modest state Capitol storms over Medicaid management and who can play on whose basketball team and take up an issue that really will get people going: Should bicycle riders have to come to a full and complete stop at every stop sign, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Thousands of businesses across Oklahoma are coming back from the pandemic of 2020, but it looks like they may be facing an equally formidable foe in 2021: Uncle Sam, writes columnist Bob Funk Sr.
I hope in the coming months, we can work better together toward bipartisan legislation that benefits all Americans, writes U.S. Rep. Tom Cole. Otherwise, Democrats are on track to relive the first years of the Obama administration, advancing partisan bills with zero bipartisan input and not making effective laws that reflect the priorities of the American people.
What we do next is up to us, columnist Sean Voskuhl writes. The status quo is unacceptable. We must reform how, and equally importantly, where care is delivered.
