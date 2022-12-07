Cartoon: Pearl Harbor memorial

Dave Granlund
Dave Granlund
Editor's Note: This cartoon is a re-print from December 2015.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Thankfully there is hope for our community. We have models of better ways to build a fair and equitable eviction system." says Katie Dilks and Jeff Jaynes.
Read today's cartoon by Steve Kelley.
A 1980s Bell, Oklahoma, water project led by Wilma Mankiller, her husband Charlie Soap and the Cherokee Nation showed how a common goal can bridge divides.
"So as holiday gatherings continue this year, remember that small local businesses are what make our communities flourish." says Michelle Barnett.
"There comes a time when nations must stand against evil … Russia’s government, military and leaders have shown an affinity for acts of evil that are stunning in their scale." said editorial writer Bob Doucette.
John Darkow
"The sky didn't fall when the courts allowed for legal interracial and same-same marriage. Families become stronger when we expand the narrow definitions of love and marriage." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Ranked-choice voting is a time-tested nonpartisan election reform that ensures election winners have majority support.
The United States has an alarming problem: civic negligence. The signs of civic decline and decay are all around us -- threats of extremist violence, book bans and legislative efforts to restrict honest discussions of history in schools.
"Any human whose home is blessed with a wonderful, silly dog would love for their pups to be able to talk." says Tom Purcell.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.