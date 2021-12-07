Cartoon: Pearl Harbor anniversary

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
Public schools are increasingly at the mercy of non-educators in power micromanaging what teachers can do in classrooms. Expect more of that in next year's Legislative session, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"What I want to know is if you need a warm jacket or overalls to ward off the cold, do you pause/jump at a brand based on its perceived politics? Or is a jacket just a jacket?" asks editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Pills are pretty easy to make. … The mRNA vaccines are an entirely different game," says Robert Graboyes, senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
"Publicly funded libraries are community institutions that must serve the interests and information needs of every child, every family and every individual in the community," says Deborah Caldwell-Stone.
Column: Point - Drawing the line between censorship and age-appropriateness
"Publishers of young adult novels have been falling over one another in recent years to bring out controversial texts on themes of sexual abuse, racism, domestic violence, gang life, school shootings and other 'realistic' subjects," says Robert Pondiscio.
Column: Counterpoint - Parents cannot dictate what other parents' children can read
