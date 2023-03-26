John Cole
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Repealing the franchise tax will stimulate business investments across the state, help create new jobs and reduce tax compliance costs for bus…
All plans for increased enrollment in higher education and CareerTech depend entirely on the success of common education, says editorials edit…
Tulsa Police Officer specializing in Community Outreach Innovation Strategies and workforce development Jesse Guardiola talks with Ginnie Grah…
Some lawmakers argue that parents have the right to let schools strike their kids but don't believe parents have a right to choose gender-affi…
I've heard from many recruits saying that learning from professors who are former or current police officers helps them avoid groupthink in hi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.