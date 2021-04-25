Cartoon: Out of the Woods by John Darkow

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives Wildlife Committee passed amendments last week that made a joke of a perfectly wise and responsible request made by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, columnist Shane Bevel writes.
We must also be concerned about the social determinants of health that impact the health of communities, often in disparate and unexpected ways, columnist Dr. Jabraan S. Pasha writes.
President Joe Biden’s approach to energy is wrong for America, and we are here in Oklahoma Friday to help demonstrate why, say column authors Reps. Dan Newhouse and Steve Scalise.
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
As we await the end of federal prohibition, we should, at minimum, just wait it out rather than force on businesses and consumers a costly system that doesn’t work; or, ideally, find the backbone to enter into compacts so that cannabis markets can normalize, columnist Lawrence Pasternack writes.
John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
The timeless trope of the Miranda warning is familiar to most anyone who’s watched a post-Perry Mason police questioning on TV: The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney — including court-appointed advocates for those who can’t afford one.
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.