Cartoon: Our Teacher Quit

All children need safe, stable, nurturing environments with adequate access to health services and educational opportunities. However, a new r…
"The ingredients of this act of terror are with us again, and too many people are either not taking it seriously or are egging it on. If we don’t nip it now, the prospect of a repeat of the Oklahoma City bombing is real." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"Banning books isn’t about protecting others; it’s about censoring ideas." says Editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Tulsa Community College has shown what it takes to post good student outcomes — invest in students.
In 1994, Jim Inhofe said he was told by a voter that he’d win his bid for the Senate because of “God, gays and guns.”
By every measure, River Parks is one of Tulsa’s big success stories. Formed in 1974, the trails, green space, amenities, art and public events…
A new study shows that Head Start has positive outcomes on aspects like wages, education and living situation for children into their middle age, says CAP Tulsa executive director Karen Kiely.
🎧 The hosts discuss the benefits and challenges associated with this fundamental change in how many people do their jobs.
