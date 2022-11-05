Cartoon: No More Ads

Steve Kelley
The words “school consolidation” can be scary. The tug-of-war is between fiscal hawks who decry the high number of Oklahoma public schools and rural Oklahomans who wonder what will become of them if they lose a key anchor of their towns.
"The threat to education is very real. We must elect officials who will not obstruct our educators and schools. Our state’s health, wellness and economic success depends on it."
America is now a nation where acts of political violence are so predictable that for months before an assailant broke into the San Francisco home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband, Paul Pelosi, last week, experts have warned such an incident was likely.
"I suppose we could continue doing what we’re doing now and keep dropping bodies," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Oklahoma law enforcement has a patchwork of tech systems that don't talk to each other. That needs to change, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Sister Pierre worked to make her part of the world — in this community of Tulsa — a better place to live. It was her contribution toward peace, said Editorials Editor Ginnie Graham.
As the observance of Kristallnacht approaches, the U.S. is experiencing a surge of antisemitic incidents unseen in at least 40 years. Those who survived Nazi Germany remind us of history.
"It is un-American and undemocratic to force an eligible voter to join a political party to exercise a constitutional right to vote. Closed primaries are obviously not right for Oklahoma."
