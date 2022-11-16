Cartoon: Next Election

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"It’s long past time for lawmakers to follow through on the will of Oklahoma voters." says David Gateley.
Read today's cartoon by Bob Gorrell.
"Tulsa Air Force veteran Galand Kramer, held as a POW in North Korea for more than 2,000 days, said a daily shared, secret message sustained their spirits." says Michael Lapolla.
"A way to reduce the influence of shadow money is to reduce the value of an elected office. The best way to do that is increase the number of offices." says Editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
Read today's cartoon by Al Goodwyn.
Editorial writer Bob Doucette hits on some high, and low, points from the midterm results.
"The continued rise of segmented sources (internet, entertainment masquerading as news, etc.) has only made us more susceptible to propaganda and upped the stakes of our discernment," says Gary Szabo.
The tech giants have built their empires by profiting off the hard work of journalists without fairly compensating them
Even before that unpleasantness with King George III, our economies were connected, says Michael L. Davis.
Florida governor is more disciplined, less gaffe-prone and speaks the MAGA language
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.