Cartoon: New Cold War

"I’ve hiked some of these new trails. Run on them, too. They’re great for both, even if they are less “wild” than the rocky, rooty paths we’re used to. But I had yet to ride them until a recent sunny Saturday afternoon," editorial writer Bob Doucette says.
"Oklahoma lawmakers who want to abolish abortion need to work harder at preventing unwanted pregnancy. Instead, they're going the other way," Ginnie Graham writes.
"Womanhood isn't defined by being a mother. Not having a child doesn't mean a woman is less of a woman. It isn't defined by whom we're attracted. It's not about liking pink, playing with dolls or wanting to be a princess," writes Ginnie Graham.
In a world where the majority of the words we consume are on a screen, there’s something undeniably special about the hands-on experience of letter writing and receiving, the author says.
Options must be real and accessible; resources for all must be adequate; and schools must be accountable, says TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist.
"Big health insurance companies and (pharmacy benefit managers) are afraid of free competition because they know they cannot match the personalized care that independent pharmacies provide for their communities," says pharmacist Drew Turner.
"The attacks I receive from keyboard warriors on a regular basis aren’t based on policy or politics. They usually focus on my appearance or are sexual in nature," says Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"I wish I had an answer for you, but only our legislators will be able to make a difference in this crisis,” the author had to tell the 80-year-old mother and caregiver of two developmentally disabled adults and their roommate.
