Cartoon: Netflix password sharing

Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Oklahoma lawmakers who want to abolish abortion need to work harder at preventing unwanted pregnancy. Instead, they're going the other way," Ginnie Graham writes.
"More than 40 Oklahoma election boards – all run by Republicans – received funds through a Mark Zuckerberg founded nonprofit to bolster voting systems." says Editorial Writer Bob Doucette.
"Big health insurance companies and (pharmacy benefit managers) are afraid of free competition because they know they cannot match the personalized care that independent pharmacies provide for their communities," says pharmacist Drew Turner.
"Taxes are necessary, but their impact on economic activity must be minimized," says Rep. Steve Bashore.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"While the state helps pay for that care in many cases, it can still be difficult to find people to perform the work," says Steve Goforth of the Home and Community Based Services Council.
Commentary: Erin Brockovich says we must work together to keep people safe from contaminants.
"Whereas being woke once meant having a big-picture view of marginalization, it now means something different to a big chunk of the country," columnist Bob Doucette writes.
Read today's cartoon by Bob Englehart.
How long can Disney put up with its dual stance of being woke at home, asleep in China?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.