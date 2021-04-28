Cartoon: Needing a Bridge for Infrastructure

Jeff Koterba Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"I prefer the errors of enthusiasm to the wisdom of indifference," Anatole France once said, which is wisdom with interesting implications when applied to politics and government, the column argues.
Oklahoma’s rush to outsource its Medicaid program to private for-profit companies begs the question — what problem are we trying to solve? writes columnist M. Susan Savage.
Each week, the Tulsa World publishes topical limericks submitted by readers. Submit poems to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com
Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
There are legitimate reasons people of color are dubious of the medical system, requiring unique and comprehensive approaches for vaccination providers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The timeless trope of the Miranda warning is familiar to most anyone who’s watched a post-Perry Mason police questioning on TV: The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney — including court-appointed advocates for those who can’t afford one.
President Joe Biden’s approach to energy is wrong for America, and we are here in Oklahoma Friday to help demonstrate why, say column authors Reps. Dan Newhouse and Steve Scalise.
David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Steve Sack.
See today's cartoon by David Fitzsimmons.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.