Cartoon: Naughty or nice

John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
See today’s cartoon by John Darkow.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today’s cartoon by John Darkow.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Kevin Siers, Cagle Cartoons
Public schools are increasingly at the mercy of non-educators in power micromanaging what teachers can do in classrooms. Expect more of that in next year's Legislative session, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"What I want to know is if you need a warm jacket or overalls to ward off the cold, do you pause/jump at a brand based on its perceived politics? Or is a jacket just a jacket?" asks editorial writer Bob Doucette.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
"America has grown appallingly numb to the needless and avoidable deaths of its young people. Lawmakers who refuse to act should be required to personally explain their inaction to the families of the dead," says columnist John L. Micek.
It was a moment that has come back to me many times. I had gone to Starbucks in my hometown of Denver.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Commentary: I watch “It’s a Wonderful Life” each year. And each year it seems wiser, deeper and more prophetic.
"Pills are pretty easy to make. … The mRNA vaccines are an entirely different game," says Robert Graboyes, senior research fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.