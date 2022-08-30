Cartoon: National teacher retention

John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
"Investing in children’s success today will pay dividends in the years to come." says KIDS COUNT coordinator for the Oklahoma Policy Institute, Gabrielle Jacobi.
"State and federal courts across the country have kept the church and the state apart. But there is a growing desire from some to meld the two." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
"We must do our utmost to seize this once-in-a-lifetime chance to transform an industrial property in the heart of River Parks into a game-changing public park." says River Parks Authority board member Sharon King Davis.
"Tulsa Community College has shown what it takes to post good student outcomes: Invest in students." says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"There have been no cases of schools removing content in AP history. How long that will be the case remains to be seen." says Suneal Kolluri.
"Investing a portion of infrastructure funds in high-quality, cost-effective, proven wireless technology will help retire both digital divides in Oklahoma for good." says Travis Toliver.
The biggest campaign story recently wasn’t Mitch McConnell’s warning that Republicans might not retake the Senate in November. That’s been clear since the party nominated so many candidates whose main advantage was support from Donald Trump. The big story was that those candidates are now calling on McConnell to come to their rescue.
"The extramarital affairs that brought Diana and Prince Charles to the point of separation and divorce probably seemed like a good idea at the time, but the scandal had a lasting impact on the family and the world." says Danny Tyree.
