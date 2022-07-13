Cartoon: National teacher burnout

John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
John Cole, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Editorial writer Bob Doucette digs into the concept of The Big Sort to understand how it's harmful to the U.S.
Encounter with an uninsured immigrant worker serves as an example for more empathy and access to medical care, says student Rachel Fisher Bright.
Editorials editor Ginnie Graham recounts how the late U.S. House Speaker from Oklahoma resisted efforts to propel him into the president during an uncertain time.
Read today's cartoon by John Cole.
Read today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"Mankiller came from extraordinarily humble roots," says Mary Smith, first woman Native American president-elect nominee of the American Bar Association.
"Kahlo’s self-portraits reveal a person way ahead of her time. She doesn’t mind outlining her fears or mental states," says Jose Luis Hernandez, director of Sistema Tulsa.
"This is what healing looks like in our community. This is what shoring up mental health supports looks like in our community," says Regina Moon, president and CEO of Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.
"Legislators on both sides of the aisle overwhelmingly agree that we can – and must – improve mental health outcomes in Oklahoma," says Zach Stoycoff, executive director of the Healthy Minds Initiative.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.