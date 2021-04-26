Cartoon: My bologna has a first name ....

David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
"I prefer the errors of enthusiasm to the wisdom of indifference," Anatole France once said, which is wisdom with interesting implications when applied to politics and government, the column argues.
Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives Wildlife Committee passed amendments last week that made a joke of a perfectly wise and responsible request made by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, columnist Shane Bevel writes.
Oklahoma’s rush to outsource its Medicaid program to private for-profit companies begs the question — what problem are we trying to solve? writes columnist M. Susan Savage.
Each week, the Tulsa World publishes topical limericks submitted by readers. Submit poems to: wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com
There are legitimate reasons people of color are dubious of the medical system, requiring unique and comprehensive approaches for vaccination providers, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
President Joe Biden’s approach to energy is wrong for America, and we are here in Oklahoma Friday to help demonstrate why, say column authors Reps. Dan Newhouse and Steve Scalise.
As we await the end of federal prohibition, we should, at minimum, just wait it out rather than force on businesses and consumers a costly system that doesn’t work; or, ideally, find the backbone to enter into compacts so that cannabis markets can normalize, columnist Lawrence Pasternack writes.
The timeless trope of the Miranda warning is familiar to most anyone who’s watched a post-Perry Mason police questioning on TV: The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney — including court-appointed advocates for those who can’t afford one.
