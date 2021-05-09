Cartoon: Mother's Day With Shots

Dave Granlund Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Tags
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
The pandemic, the media atmosphere and the angry presidential election of 2020 seem to have stirred and amplified the zealots, and that's not healthy, the column says.
On Monday, the county will observe Linda J. Johnston Day and erect a street sign at Gilcrease Museum Road and Charles Page Boulevard as Linda Johnson Way.
I’m not sure my urban friends understand why high-speed internet access is an urgent issue to rural Oklahomans, so let me tell you more about what I and my family have experienced this year, says columnist Ismael Martinez Jr.
Let’s take a break from the relatively modest state Capitol storms over Medicaid management and who can play on whose basketball team and take up an issue that really will get people going: Should bicycle riders have to come to a full and complete stop at every stop sign, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Through all the uncertainty and anxiety, our employees have consistently redefined what it means to be resilient, writes columnist Stacey Butterfield. As they have been asked to adopt new routines or adapt to changing guidelines, their commitment to serving students has never wavered. They have made sacrifices and faced fears while modeling safe behaviors. They have been calm, reassuring voices in the lives of students. When faced with more questions than answers, they have bravely cast aside doubts to embrace a mindset of doing what is best for students
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
Thousands of businesses across Oklahoma are coming back from the pandemic of 2020, but it looks like they may be facing an equally formidable foe in 2021: Uncle Sam, writes columnist Bob Funk Sr.
About 82% of Americans support a paid parental leave, which is an unheard of agreement around any U.S. issue, so it's time for Congress to act, says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
Over a year since the pandemic began, how does our state, and Tulsa, come together to build and foster an even stronger economy? columnists Shelley Zumwalt and Jennifer Grigsby ask.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.