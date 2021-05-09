Cartoon: Mother's Day With Shots

Through all the uncertainty and anxiety, our employees have consistently redefined what it means to be resilient, writes columnist Stacey Butterfield. As they have been asked to adopt new routines or adapt to changing guidelines, their commitment to serving students has never wavered. They have made sacrifices and faced fears while modeling safe behaviors. They have been calm, reassuring voices in the lives of students. When faced with more questions than answers, they have bravely cast aside doubts to embrace a mindset of doing what is best for students