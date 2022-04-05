Cartoon: Modern life

Bob Englehart, Cagle Cartoons
"Oklahoma lawmakers who want to abolish abortion need to work harder at preventing unwanted pregnancy. Instead, they're going the other way," Ginnie Graham writes.
"More than 40 Oklahoma election boards – all run by Republicans – received funds through a Mark Zuckerberg founded nonprofit to bolster voting systems." says Editorial Writer Bob Doucette.
"Big health insurance companies and (pharmacy benefit managers) are afraid of free competition because they know they cannot match the personalized care that independent pharmacies provide for their communities," says pharmacist Drew Turner.
"I’ve hiked some of these new trails. Run on them, too. They’re great for both, even if they are less “wild” than the rocky, rooty paths we’re used to. But I had yet to ride them until a recent sunny Saturday afternoon," editorial writer Bob Doucette says.
"The attacks I receive from keyboard warriors on a regular basis aren’t based on policy or politics. They usually focus on my appearance or are sexual in nature," says Oklahoma House Minority Leader Emily Virgin.
"Taxes are necessary, but their impact on economic activity must be minimized," says Rep. Steve Bashore.
"While the state helps pay for that care in many cases, it can still be difficult to find people to perform the work," says Steve Goforth of the Home and Community Based Services Council.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
Commentary: Erin Brockovich says we must work together to keep people safe from contaminants.
