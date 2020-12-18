Cartoon: Mitch McConnell and the Electoral College

Jeff Koterba, Cagle Cartoons
Sen. Joh Haste's Senate Joint Resolution 4 would rewrite the state Constitution so that future efforts to revise the Constitution would require a majority of more than 60% to pass.
The unanswered questions, however, is whether our nation, and Oklahomans in particular, have sufficient foresight and instinct for self-preservation to do the right thing, the column says.
Kyle Rittenhouse has been wrapped in a protective cloak of Trumpian conservatism. They have surrounded him like a shield, protecting him from opposing forces that insist that justice be served, the column says. His trial will be as much about the right to free speech in America as it is about the killing of two men and the injuring of a third.
The reality of our state’s overloaded healthcare system is that we can’t get our patients into critical care hospitals for the care they need, the principal chief of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation says.
Whether by accident or design, the election fraud narrative features three characteristics that supercharge its psychological appeal: It makes a complex and hostile world seem orderly, controllable and certain.
"This isn't just a problem of inconvenience; it's a looming workforce problem," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
"So what if an aunt painted the reindeer purple or the ears have fallen off the cattle in the nativity," says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
Either you defend the ideas or you defend the man. You can’t really do both, because Trumpism was never an ideological phenomenon but a psychological one.
Tulsa was the original host of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists conference before the pandemic caused a cancellation. The George Kaiser Family Foundation sponsored the public, virtual speech.
The best gifts, faiths and loves in life are those shared with family and friends. This Christmas share your gifts, faiths, and loves with those with whom you share your homes, communities, and world. It’ll make Christmas a truly merry and magical one.
