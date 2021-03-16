Cartoon: Minimum Wage

Pat Bagley, Cagle Cartoons
"Lawmakers spend most of their time arguing about what to do after an unplanned pregnancy, not how to prevent it," said editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
These past 12 months have been deeply trying on many fronts, not the least of which is a public education system balancing the need for strong instruction and student engagement with the equally important need for safety for everyone at school, the state superintendent of public instruction says in her column.
Chris Witty, chief medical officer for England, uttered this commonsense wisdom last December: “Just because you can do something doesn’t mean it’s sensible in any way.” Columnist Wayne Greene suggests that's incredibly important advice for anyone in power.
When I first wrote about HB 2504 to I got several emails from readers who wanted to know what they could do, Wayne Greene writes. It may sound trite, but the answer is: Call your legislators. Email them too.
See today's cartoon by Dave Granlund.
Team USA athletes should attend the games regardless of where they are held, but the IOC shouldn’t hand the keys of the Olympic kingdom over to a totalitarian government, columnist Shane Jemison writes.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
If the food service industry is ever going to thrive, it just rely on the passionate, inspired and financially secure employees on its frontlines, columnist Elizabeth Frame Ellison says.
The flat truth is medications do not work if patients cannot afford them, columnist Joe Ann Vermillion writes. It is far past time we put an end to drug companies’ anti-competitive behavior.
The Census Bureau has delayed release of data needed to complete state redistricting, which is under a tight deadline. Sen. Dave Rader, co-vice chairman of the Senate redistricting committee, says he's "confident our adjustments will ensure the Legislature is able to get our work done on time and keep our commitment to keep the process open and transparent."
