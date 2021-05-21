Cartoon: Middle East Policy

Dick Wright Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
For Oklahoma’s legal marijuana program to realize its full potential, we need commonsense rules that protect patients, increase transparency, drive product quality and create a level playing field for all businesses, writes columnist LeeAnn Wiebe.
In endorsing the repeal of the law authorizing citizen's arrests, Georgia Gov. Kemp said it was outdated and "ripe for abuse."
In order for students to grasp the full lessons of history, students must see both the moments that made America great, as well as those moments we fell woefully short of the principles of liberty espoused in our founding documents, writes columnist Ryan Walters.
When we visited Moore in the aftermath of the 2013 tornado tragedy, many wanted to know whether any of the devastation could have been prevented. The answer was yes, write columnists Tim Lovell and Roy Wright.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
Steve Sack, Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Rick McKee.
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
There is something holy embedded in creative art that is both healing and reconciling, columnist Jose Luis Hernandez writes.
Respected immunologists say the concept of herd immunity is widely misunderstood — and in fact the conditions for its attainment in the U.S. may be close or already have been reached, columnist Michael Hiltzik writes.
