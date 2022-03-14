Cartoon: Message in a bottle

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
"There are values people of opposing ideology share. Where that intersection of common ground is will never be known if we can't discuss differences, too," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"Culturally, America has shifted to reward the language of bullies," says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
Read today's cartoon by John Darkow.
See today's cartoon by Dave Whamond.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
Michael Paul Williams — a columnist with the Richmond Times-Dispatch — won the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in Commentary "for penetrating and historically insightful columns that guided Richmond, a former capital of the Confederacy, through the painful and complicated process of dismantling the city's monuments to white supremacy."
"The demand is expected to intensify as baby boomers age and the need for quality health care continues to increase in both urban and rural settings across Oklahoma," says Johnny Stephens, president of the OSU Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.