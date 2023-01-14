Cartoon: McCarthy Sword of Damocles

Randall Enos
Removing a vote for an unrelated infraction, such as wearing the wrong clothing or eating in the chamber, is fundamentally wrong and constitutionally questionable.
"Tulsa is considered a child care desert because there is fewer than one licensed child care spot for every three kids under the age of 5." says Cindy Decker.
"We’re living in unprecedented times. Our world needs to be reminded of his eloquent dream," says Joyce McClellan.
🎧 The hosts discuss why 88% of Americans think it's unacceptable to cheat on their taxes, while just 44% say it's their responsibility to report criminal behavior to the IRS.
"It seems intuitive that dental insurers would spend the money they collect in premiums on patient dental care. However, that is not always the case." says Lindsay Smith, DDS.
"The proposed expansions will not improve highway safety, reduce traffic or bring development or prosperity. Instead, they are likely to result in annual double-digit toll increases and widespread environmental destruction." says Tassie Katherine Hirschfeld and Amy Cerato.
President Joe Biden has done so many things well -- saving Ukraine, confronting China, signing a bipartisan gun control bill. And in a week of right-wing crazytown, he stood out as a comforting keeper of stability.
How do youth react to reputations of their neighborhoods? How do lack of family support, lack of money and peer pressure lead to teen crime? And how can people help?
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, more than 200 high school students will gather at the Tulsa County Courthouse for the seventh annual Martin Lut…
