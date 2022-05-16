Cartoon: Math book reviewer

Bill Day, Cagle Cartoon
"My list is eclectic. I want people to see cool stuff, eat at the best places and maybe learn something." says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
The question of whether abortions can be provided on Indian reservations in anti-abortion states isn’t a new one, but it’s been renewed in the past week.
Read today's cartoon by Pat Bagley.
"If the Legislature gets its way, it would significantly alter our present judicial system and regulation of lawyers," says guest columnist William R. Grimm.
"It is all about women; it is about relegating women to a permanent underclass in our state."
"Oklahoma ranks 35th in average teacher pay, but 46th in per pupil expenditure at $9,395. The only states ranking lower are Arizona ($8,694), Idaho ($8,337) and Utah ($8,257)." says editorial editor Ginnie Graham.
"If the court is stripping away rights, why would it stop at a woman's body autonomy?"
Dave Whamond, Cagle Cartoons
"SJR 43 is not a conservative proposal; it is a radical proposal. It does not build on the good work of a half century ago," says attorney Keith O. McArtor.
"The post-Roe reality is here in states like Oklahoma. Whether you were part of planning it or fighting it, no one is fully prepared." says Laura Bellis, executive director of the Take Control Initiative.
