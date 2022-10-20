Cartoon: Marijuana Cart

Al Goodwyn
Read today's cartoon by Al Goodwyn.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"I teach my daughter to speak up at injustice and I expect our leaders to do the same," says Ashley Daly, a Tulsa Public Schools parent.
Read today's cartoon by Andy Marlette.
Gary Varvel
"If a democracy is a marketplace of ideas, the shelves are pretty full in 2022," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
The candidates' differences can be found in their individual leadership during the state's COVID-19 response, they point out in counterpoint columns for Tulsa World Opinion.
Our collective investments will allow us to grow and attract the next generation of companies that will define our regional economy for decades to come, says Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Marlin Lavanhar
"(Books) widen our circle of concern and instruct us in the ways of empathy and in possibilities of life and living beyond which we are initially exposed."
Read today's cartoon by B. Fishel.
"Change, even when positive, often comes hard in America. But with patience and an effort to learn, change can be explained." says Lesil McGuire.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.