Cartoon: Looking Ahead to 2022

Bruce Plante Cagle Cartoons
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
See today's cartoon by Bruce Plante.
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
"Through this winding road of uncertainty and struggle, the one thing I must be eternally grateful for is the valuable perspective I gained," said lifelong Tulsa resident Gail Kamphaus Crouch.
"We continue to lose too many of our loved ones, neighbors and colleagues to a virus because the noise of the public discourse has shaken people’s confidence, shifting the focus from our collective duty to a personal choice," says Community Advisory Board member M. Susan Savage.
We work hard on the Tulsa World opinion pages to do one thing: Have a discussion about the world around us.
See today's cartoon by Monte Wolverton.
"The risks of COVID-19 infection in fully vaccinated people are higher where community transmission of the virus is widespread," said family physician Steven Crawford, board chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Healthy Families and co-chair of the Oklahoma Academy of Family Physicians Legislative Committee.
See today's cartoon by Guy Parsons.
See today's cartoon by Randall Enos.
Dave Granlund, Cagle Cartoons
Readers continue to be drawn in by discussions of local and state issues, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"We had a lot of great memories from that old A-frame in the mountains. My folks paid somewhere around $12,000 for it. It came furnished, with a fully equipped kitchen. It had electricity, but you had to haul in your own water." states Bob Doucette.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.