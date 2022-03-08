Cartoon: Lonely Russian

Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
Bruce Plante, Cagle Cartoons
"We live so freely these days that even the slightest abridgement of our wants and desires is perceived as oppression," says editorial writer Bob Doucette.
If lawmakers truly want to limit out-of-state interests from Oklahoma, then stop carrying copycat legislation written by national special-interest groups, says editorials editor Ginnie Graham.
"If Oklahoma wants to land Fortune 500 companies and high-paying jobs, then we must take meaningful action that shows we highly value common education in Oklahoma," said Union Superitendent Kirt Hartzler.
"The Legislature takes up issues annually directly affecting medical practices, from Medicaid funding to lawsuit liability to specific courses of treatment," says columnist Ginnie Graham.
"The 90% of Oklahoma students enrolled in public schools will all lose funding so the 10% in private schools or home schooled can be handed thousands of dollars each," said Don Ford, executive director of the Organization of Rural Oklahoma Schools.
"If this were an ordinary column, I’d offer some neat prescription or exhort policymakers to take action on the solution to the crisis happening in Ukraine that’s staring them in the face." says John L. Micek.
