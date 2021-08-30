Cartoon: Lessons of Afghanistan

David Fitzsimmons, Cagle Cartoons
As a young man, Henry Adams — grandson of one president, great grandson of another and friend of the American elite — found that there was no reputable profession where he could succeed.
John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons
While our government and military are unable to predict the future, they can and must plan and prepare for it. They should have and could have done both. If so, the current Afghan situation would be dramatically different and much less disastrous than it now is, writes columnist John Admire, a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general.
See today's cartoon by John Darkow.
Let Tulsa once more serve as an example to communities across America by standing by those who stood by us, writes columnist Adam Pasque.
See today's cartoon by Jeff Koterba.
See today's cartoon by John Cole.
This pandemic will eventually wane, but masks will always be a part of public health, says editorial columnist Ginnie Graham.
See today's cartoon by Dick Wright.
It is appropriate for the U.S. to be out of Afghanistan, where it never belonged in the first place, writes columnist Rekha Basu, but we must be accountable to those we left behind.
