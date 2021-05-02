Cartoon: Leaving COVID Hibernation

John Darkow Cagle Cartoons
Let’s take a break from the relatively modest state Capitol storms over Medicaid management and who can play on whose basketball team and take up an issue that really will get people going: Should bicycle riders have to come to a full and complete stop at every stop sign, writes columnist Wayne Greene.
Thousands of businesses across Oklahoma are coming back from the pandemic of 2020, but it looks like they may be facing an equally formidable foe in 2021: Uncle Sam, writes columnist Bob Funk Sr.
Oklahoma’s rush to outsource its Medicaid program to private for-profit companies begs the question — what problem are we trying to solve? writes columnist M. Susan Savage.
"The emphasis on court diversity gets at the heart of public trust in the legal system," says editorial writer Ginnie Graham.
The timeless trope of the Miranda warning is familiar to most anyone who’s watched a post-Perry Mason police questioning on TV: The U.S. Constitution guarantees criminal defendants the right to an attorney — including court-appointed advocates for those who can’t afford one.
Oklahoma bears sole responsibility for establishing the framework that enabled, facilitated and encouraged the wholesale theft, rape and murders of Indian allottees, columnist J.C. Colbert writes.
